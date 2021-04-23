2007 Chevrolet Colorado

$9,995 + taxes & licensing 1 7 8 , 0 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6995276

6995276 Stock #: 07CHCL

07CHCL VIN: 1GCCS199578236735

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 178,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.