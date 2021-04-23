Menu
2007 Chevrolet Colorado

178,000 KM

Details Description

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

2007 Chevrolet Colorado

2007 Chevrolet Colorado

LT Z85

2007 Chevrolet Colorado

LT Z85

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

178,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6995276
  Stock #: 07CHCL
  VIN: 1GCCS199578236735

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Blue
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 2-door
  Mileage 178,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2007 Chevrolet Colorado LT Extended Cab with 178000kms. 2.9 liter 4 cylinder 2 Wheel drive Clean title and safetied. ALWAYS OWNED IN MANITOBA. ORIGINALLY A LEASE. NO COLLISONS ON RECORD Command start A/C Cruise control Aftermarket radio deck Brand new tires Box liner 5 passenger searing We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focusing on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for Sales

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

