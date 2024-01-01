$12,995+ tax & licensing
2007 Ford Ranger
FX4 LVll
2007 Ford Ranger
FX4 LVll
Location
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
204-371-6737
Certified
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 252,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2007 Ford Ranger SuperCab FX4 Lvl ll with 252000kms. 4.0 liter V6 4x4
Clean title and safetied. MANITOBA VEHICLE. ORIGINALLY FROM STEINBACH. NO MAJOR COLLISIONS. PLEASE NOTE THIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD AS-IS WITH A PASSED MANITOBA SAFETY
Leather seats
Aftermarket colour Box Cap
Command start
Selectable 4x4
4 Passenger seating
Newer A/T tires
Power locks
Power windows
A/C
We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Stone Bridge Auto Inc
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Stone Bridge Auto Inc
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
Call Dealer
204-371-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
204-371-6737