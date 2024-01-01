Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>2007 Ford Ranger SuperCab FX4 Lvl ll with 252000kms. 4.0 liter V6 4x4</p><p> </p><p>Clean title and safetied. MANITOBA VEHICLE. ORIGINALLY FROM STEINBACH. NO MAJOR COLLISIONS. PLEASE NOTE THIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD AS-IS WITH A PASSED MANITOBA SAFETY </p><p> </p><p>Leather seats </p><p>Aftermarket colour Box Cap</p><p>Command start </p><p>Selectable 4x4</p><p>4 Passenger seating </p><p>Newer A/T tires</p><p>Power locks</p><p>Power windows </p><p>A/C</p><p> </p><p>We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.</p>

2007 Ford Ranger

252,000 KM

Details Description Features

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2007 Ford Ranger

FX4 LVll

Watch This Vehicle
12030856

2007 Ford Ranger

FX4 LVll

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

  1. 1734642112
  2. 1734642112
  3. 1734642112
  4. 1734642112
  5. 1734642112
  6. 1734642112
  7. 1734642112
  8. 1734642112
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
252,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTZR45E87PA70629

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 252,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2007 Ford Ranger SuperCab FX4 Lvl ll with 252000kms. 4.0 liter V6 4x4

 

Clean title and safetied. MANITOBA VEHICLE. ORIGINALLY FROM STEINBACH. NO MAJOR COLLISIONS. PLEASE NOTE THIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD AS-IS WITH A PASSED MANITOBA SAFETY 

 

Leather seats 

Aftermarket colour Box Cap

Command start 

Selectable 4x4

4 Passenger seating 

Newer A/T tires

Power locks

Power windows 

A/C

 

We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Used 2007 Ford Ranger FX4 LVll for sale in Steinbach, MB
2007 Ford Ranger FX4 LVll 252,000 KM $12,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Limited for sale in Steinbach, MB
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Limited 149,000 KM $17,995 + tax & lic
Used 2005 Chevrolet Optra LS for sale in Steinbach, MB
2005 Chevrolet Optra LS 86,000 KM $6,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Stone Bridge Auto Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

Call Dealer

204-371-XXXX

(click to show)

204-371-6737

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

Contact Seller
2007 Ford Ranger