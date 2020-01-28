Menu
2007 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT 4x4 Crew Cab 5'8" Fleetside 143.5 in. WB

2007 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT 4x4 Crew Cab 5'8" Fleetside 143.5 in. WB

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 266,800KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4583940
  • Stock #: 07GMSI
  • VIN: 2GTEK13M771577644
Exterior Colour
Brown
Interior Colour
Light Brown
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder

Come Finance this vehicle with us inhouse. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com

2007 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT Crew Cab with 266800kms. 5.3 liter V8 4x4

Clean title and safetied. Local trade in. Considering the kilometers body is in good shape

Command start
Trailer brake
Leveling kit
Heated front seats
Aftermarket rims
Sunroof

We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focusing on customer satisfaction.
Financing is available if needed.Text or call before coming to view and ask for Tyler or Kyle

