Menu
Account
Sign In
$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Fairway Ford

204-326-3412

Contact Seller
2007 Honda Ridgeline

2007 Honda Ridgeline

EX-L 4WD V6 at

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Honda Ridgeline

EX-L 4WD V6 at

Location

Fairway Ford

236 Main St, Steinbach, MB R5G 1Y6

204-326-3412

  1. 5113322
  2. 5113322
  3. 5113322
  4. 5113322
  5. 5113322
  6. 5113322
  7. 5113322
  8. 5113322
  9. 5113322
  10. 5113322
  11. 5113322
  12. 5113322
  13. 5113322
  14. 5113322
  15. 5113322
  16. 5113322
  17. 5113322
  18. 5113322
  19. 5113322
  20. 5113322
  21. 5113322
  22. 5113322
  23. 5113322
  24. 5113322
  25. 5113322
  26. 5113322
  27. 5113322
  28. 5113322
  29. 5113322
  30. 5113322
  31. 5113322
  32. 5113322
  33. 5113322
  34. 5113322
  35. 5113322
  36. 5113322
Contact Seller

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 205,334KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5113322
  • Stock #: P4627B
  • VIN: 2HJYK16577H514239
Exterior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
New Arrival! This 2007 Honda Ridgeline is fresh on our lot in Steinbach.

This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 205,334 kms. It's black in colour and is major accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 255HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fairwayford.ca/new/to-apply-for-credit.html



Thank you for your interest in this vehicle from Fairway Ford Sales. Our policy is and always has been to provide a full disclosure hassle free purchase experience. All of our posted prices are carefully researched against market value and are only subject to PST & GST. No other fees are charged against this price. Every vehicles goes through our comprehensive multi-point inspection and Manitoba Safety Certification. When we advertise a vehicle, it is ready to be sold. For more information please Call, Email or Come In. Dealer Permit # 0836

Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Steinbach. o~o
Safety
  • Security System
  • 8-KPH impact-absorbing bumpers
  • Pwr front/rear disc brakes
  • Driver & front passenger side-impact airbags w/occupant position detection system (OPDS)
  • Child-proof rear door locks
  • Front/rear side curtain airbags w/rollover sensor
Windows
  • Rear Privacy Glass
Trim
  • Body-colour door handles
Suspension
  • Independent MacPherson strut front suspension
Powertrain
  • 5-speed automatic transmission w/OD
Convenience
  • Remote fuel filler door release
  • HomeLink universal garage door opener
  • Multi-reflector halogen headlights w/auto-off feature
  • All-weather HD floor mats
Exterior
  • Front mud guards
Comfort
  • Adjustable steering column
  • Dual-zone automatic climate control w/micron air filtration system
Seating
  • 60/40 split fold rear leather seat w/underseat cargo zone
Power Options
  • Pwr windows w/auto-up/down driver window
Additional Features
  • BEVERAGE HOLDERS
  • Locking Rear Differential
  • 130-amp alternator
  • Front/rear stabilizer bars
  • Leather-wrapped steering wheel
  • Direct ignition system
  • front door courtesy lights
  • Maintenance minder
  • Front/rear map lights
  • Outside temp gauge
  • Drive-by-wire throttle
  • Coin box
  • 83 litre fuel tank
  • 3.5L SOHC PGM-FI 24-valve VTEC V6 engine
  • HD transmission cooler
  • Variable torque management (VTM) four-wheel drive system
  • 4-pin/7-pin trailer pre-wiring
  • HD front/rear tow hooks
  • Boxed ladder frame w/unibody construction
  • Independent multi-link rear suspension w/trailing arm
  • P245/65SR17 all-season tires
  • Large foldable body-colour heated mirrors
  • Heat-rejecting green tinted glass
  • Variable intermittent windshield wipers w/auto heated wiper zone
  • Headrests at all seating positions
  • Multifunctional centre storage console w/sliding armrest
  • ECU immobilizer theft deterrent system
  • Tire pressure monitoring system-inc: location & pressure indicators
  • Rear passenger ventilation
  • Hidden roof-mounted antenna
  • (2) front/(1) rear 12V pwr outlets
  • Sliding sun visors
  • Sunglasses holder
  • 3-point seatbelts at all seating positions
  • Front adjustable seatbelt anchors
  • 2nd row lower anchors & tether for children (LATCH) w/(3) positions
  • Body-colour bumpers w/rear step
  • Driver & front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
  • 17" x 7.5" aluminum alloy wheels
  • Driver & front passenger dual-stage, dual-threshold airbags (SRS)
  • Pwr sliding rear window w/open indicator, reminder chime
  • Front leather heated bucket seats-inc: driver 8-way pwr adjustment, pwr driver height adjustment, pwr lumbar support
  • Warning lights-inc: low fuel, low oil, tailgate open, in-bed trunk open, rear cabin window open
  • Steel-reinforced composite (SRC) bed-inc: 60" bed length, in-bed trunk, dual-action tailgate, (6) HD tie-down cleats, (4) auto-off bed lights, motorcycle wheel indents

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Fairway Ford

2009 Ford Escape Lim...
 175,896 KM
$8,499 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Escape SE ...
 74,670 KM
$18,999 + tax & lic
2016 GMC Terrain SLE...
 189,654 KM
$11,999 + tax & lic

Email Dealer

Fairway Ford

Fairway Ford

236 Main St, Steinbach, MB R5G 1Y6

Call Dealer

204-326-XXXX

(click to show)

204-326-3412

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory