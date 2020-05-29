2007 Honda Ridgeline

- Safety
- Security System
- 8-KPH impact-absorbing bumpers
- Pwr front/rear disc brakes
- Driver & front passenger side-impact airbags w/occupant position detection system (OPDS)
- Child-proof rear door locks
- Front/rear side curtain airbags w/rollover sensor
- Windows
- Trim
- Suspension
- Independent MacPherson strut front suspension
- Powertrain
- 5-speed automatic transmission w/OD
- Convenience
- Remote fuel filler door release
- HomeLink universal garage door opener
- Multi-reflector halogen headlights w/auto-off feature
- All-weather HD floor mats
- Exterior
- Comfort
- Adjustable steering column
- Dual-zone automatic climate control w/micron air filtration system
- Seating
- 60/40 split fold rear leather seat w/underseat cargo zone
- Power Options
- Pwr windows w/auto-up/down driver window
- Additional Features
- BEVERAGE HOLDERS
- Locking Rear Differential
- 130-amp alternator
- Front/rear stabilizer bars
- Leather-wrapped steering wheel
- Direct ignition system
- front door courtesy lights
- Maintenance minder
- Front/rear map lights
- Outside temp gauge
- Drive-by-wire throttle
- Coin box
- 83 litre fuel tank
- 3.5L SOHC PGM-FI 24-valve VTEC V6 engine
- HD transmission cooler
- Variable torque management (VTM) four-wheel drive system
- 4-pin/7-pin trailer pre-wiring
- HD front/rear tow hooks
- Boxed ladder frame w/unibody construction
- Independent multi-link rear suspension w/trailing arm
- P245/65SR17 all-season tires
- Large foldable body-colour heated mirrors
- Heat-rejecting green tinted glass
- Variable intermittent windshield wipers w/auto heated wiper zone
- Headrests at all seating positions
- Multifunctional centre storage console w/sliding armrest
- ECU immobilizer theft deterrent system
- Tire pressure monitoring system-inc: location & pressure indicators
- Rear passenger ventilation
- Hidden roof-mounted antenna
- (2) front/(1) rear 12V pwr outlets
- Sliding sun visors
- Sunglasses holder
- 3-point seatbelts at all seating positions
- Front adjustable seatbelt anchors
- 2nd row lower anchors & tether for children (LATCH) w/(3) positions
- Body-colour bumpers w/rear step
- Driver & front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
- 17" x 7.5" aluminum alloy wheels
- Driver & front passenger dual-stage, dual-threshold airbags (SRS)
- Pwr sliding rear window w/open indicator, reminder chime
- Front leather heated bucket seats-inc: driver 8-way pwr adjustment, pwr driver height adjustment, pwr lumbar support
- Warning lights-inc: low fuel, low oil, tailgate open, in-bed trunk open, rear cabin window open
- Steel-reinforced composite (SRC) bed-inc: 60" bed length, in-bed trunk, dual-action tailgate, (6) HD tie-down cleats, (4) auto-off bed lights, motorcycle wheel indents
