2007 Honda Ridgeline

Safety Security System

8-KPH impact-absorbing bumpers

Pwr front/rear disc brakes

Driver & front passenger side-impact airbags w/occupant position detection system (OPDS)

Child-proof rear door locks

Front/rear side curtain airbags w/rollover sensor Windows Rear Privacy Glass Trim Body-colour door handles Suspension Independent MacPherson strut front suspension Powertrain 5-speed automatic transmission w/OD Convenience Remote fuel filler door release

HomeLink universal garage door opener

Multi-reflector halogen headlights w/auto-off feature

All-weather HD floor mats Exterior Front mud guards Comfort Adjustable steering column

Dual-zone automatic climate control w/micron air filtration system Seating 60/40 split fold rear leather seat w/underseat cargo zone Power Options Pwr windows w/auto-up/down driver window

Additional Features BEVERAGE HOLDERS

Locking Rear Differential

130-amp alternator

Front/rear stabilizer bars

Leather-wrapped steering wheel

Direct ignition system

front door courtesy lights

Maintenance minder

Front/rear map lights

Outside temp gauge

Drive-by-wire throttle

Coin box

83 litre fuel tank

3.5L SOHC PGM-FI 24-valve VTEC V6 engine

HD transmission cooler

Variable torque management (VTM) four-wheel drive system

4-pin/7-pin trailer pre-wiring

HD front/rear tow hooks

Boxed ladder frame w/unibody construction

Independent multi-link rear suspension w/trailing arm

P245/65SR17 all-season tires

Large foldable body-colour heated mirrors

Heat-rejecting green tinted glass

Variable intermittent windshield wipers w/auto heated wiper zone

Headrests at all seating positions

Multifunctional centre storage console w/sliding armrest

ECU immobilizer theft deterrent system

Tire pressure monitoring system-inc: location & pressure indicators

Rear passenger ventilation

Hidden roof-mounted antenna

(2) front/(1) rear 12V pwr outlets

Sliding sun visors

Sunglasses holder

3-point seatbelts at all seating positions

Front adjustable seatbelt anchors

2nd row lower anchors & tether for children (LATCH) w/(3) positions

Body-colour bumpers w/rear step

Driver & front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors

17" x 7.5" aluminum alloy wheels

Driver & front passenger dual-stage, dual-threshold airbags (SRS)

Pwr sliding rear window w/open indicator, reminder chime

Front leather heated bucket seats-inc: driver 8-way pwr adjustment, pwr driver height adjustment, pwr lumbar support

Warning lights-inc: low fuel, low oil, tailgate open, in-bed trunk open, rear cabin window open

Steel-reinforced composite (SRC) bed-inc: 60" bed length, in-bed trunk, dual-action tailgate, (6) HD tie-down cleats, (4) auto-off bed lights, motorcycle wheel indents

