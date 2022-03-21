$14,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
204-371-6737
2007 Infiniti FX35
Location
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
204-371-6737
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8875856
- Stock #: 07INFX
- VIN: JNRAS08W77X207218
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 199,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2007 Infiniti FX35 with 199000kms. 3.5 liter V6 All wheel drive Clean title and safetied. Originally from the USA. No major collisions on record Brand new rims and tires Heated front seats Back up Camera Sunroof Dual climate control We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Stone Bridge Auto Inc
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.