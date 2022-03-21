Menu
2007 Infiniti FX35

199,000 KM

Details Description

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

2007 Infiniti FX35

2007 Infiniti FX35

2007 Infiniti FX35

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

199,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8875856
  Stock #: 07INFX
  VIN: JNRAS08W77X207218

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 199,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2007 Infiniti FX35 with 199000kms. 3.5 liter V6 All wheel drive Clean title and safetied. Originally from the USA. No major collisions on record Brand new rims and tires Heated front seats Back up Camera Sunroof Dual climate control We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

