<p>2007 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara with 207000km. 3.8L V6 4x4. Clean title and safetied. Manitoba vehicle. <br /><br /></p><div><br />3 lift </div><div>35 aggressive all terrain tires </div><div>Aftermarket bumper </div><div>Painted grill </div><div>Aftermarket Bluetooth radio </div><div>Cruise control </div><div>Power windows </div><div> </div><div><span style=font-size: 1em;>We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales. </span></div>

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

208,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1J4GA59177L140084

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 101250
  • Mileage 208,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2007 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara with 207000km. 3.8L V6 4x4. Clean title and safetied. Manitoba vehicle.


3" lift 35" aggressive all terrain tires Aftermarket bumper Painted grill Aftermarket Bluetooth radio Cruise control Power windows  We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales. 

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

204-371-6737

