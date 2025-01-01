Menu
<p>2007 Saturn Sky Redline with 76000km. 2.0L turbocharged 4 cylinder RWD. Clean title and safetied. Originally from the USA. Accident Free. </p><p> </p><p>Rare Redline trim</p><p>260HP/260TQ weighing only 2860lbs! </p><p>Manual transmission</p><p>Aftermarket exhaust</p><p>Leather interior</p><p> </p><p>We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.</p>

2007 Saturn Sky

76,245 KM

$20,995

+ tax & licensing
2007 Saturn Sky

Red Line | 2.0L Turbocharged | Leather

12490996

2007 Saturn Sky

Red Line | 2.0L Turbocharged | Leather

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

Logo_NoBadges

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

VIN 1G8MG35X07Y115871

Vehicle Description

2007 Saturn Sky Redline with 76000km. 2.0L turbocharged 4 cylinder RWD. Clean title and safetied. Originally from the USA. Accident Free. 

 

Rare Redline trim

260HP/260TQ weighing only 2860lbs! 

Manual transmission

Aftermarket exhaust

Leather interior

 

We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Emergency Trunk Release
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Convenience

Power Outlet

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Convertible Soft Top

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

