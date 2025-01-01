$20,995+ tax & licensing
2007 Saturn Sky
Red Line | 2.0L Turbocharged | Leather
2007 Saturn Sky
Red Line | 2.0L Turbocharged | Leather
Location
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
204-371-6737
$20,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 76,245 KM
Vehicle Description
2007 Saturn Sky Redline with 76000km. 2.0L turbocharged 4 cylinder RWD. Clean title and safetied. Originally from the USA. Accident Free.
Rare Redline trim
260HP/260TQ weighing only 2860lbs!
Manual transmission
Aftermarket exhaust
Leather interior
We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Stone Bridge Auto Inc
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Stone Bridge Auto Inc
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
Call Dealer
204-371-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
204-371-6737