Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2007 Toyota FJ Cruiser

221,000 KM

Details Description

$20,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

Contact Seller
2007 Toyota FJ Cruiser

2007 Toyota FJ Cruiser

TRD CUSTOM

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Toyota FJ Cruiser

TRD CUSTOM

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

  1. 6995285
  2. 6995285
  3. 6995285
  4. 6995285
  5. 6995285
  6. 6995285
  7. 6995285
  8. 6995285
  9. 6995285
Contact Seller

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

221,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6995285
  • Stock #: 07FJTD
  • VIN: JTEBU11F270077108

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 07FJTD
  • Mileage 221,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2007 FJ Cruiser with 221000kms. 4.0 liter V6 4x4. TRD CUSTOM BUILD Clean title and safetied. FULLY CUSTOM BUILD. ORIGINALLY FROM ALBERTA. ONE OF A KIND Rare 6-Speed transmission TRD Air Intake Aftermarket LED headlights 2 inch suspension lift Aftermarket wheels and oversized tires Command start TRD Exhaust TRD Shift Knob Durable Line-X Bedliner sprayed on exterior Bilstein shocks A-Trac Locking rear differential Bushwhacker fender flares We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focusing on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for Sales

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Stone Bridge Auto Inc

2007 Toyota FJ Cruiser
 278,000 KM
$19,899 + tax & lic
2007 Toyota FJ Cruis...
 221,000 KM
$20,995 + tax & lic
2019 Kia Rio LX+
 49,000 KM
$15,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

Call Dealer

204-371-XXXX

(click to show)

204-371-6737

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory