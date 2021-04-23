2007 Toyota FJ Cruiser

$20,995 + taxes & licensing 2 2 1 , 0 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6995285

6995285 Stock #: 07FJTD

07FJTD VIN: JTEBU11F270077108

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 07FJTD

Mileage 221,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.