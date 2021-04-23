2007 Toyota FJ Cruiser

+ taxes & licensing
2007 FJ Cruiser with 221000kms. 4.0 liter V6 4x4. TRD CUSTOM BUILD Clean title and safetied. FULLY CUSTOM BUILD. ORIGINALLY FROM ALBERTA. ONE OF A KIND Rare 6-Speed transmission TRD Air Intake Aftermarket LED headlights 2 inch suspension lift Aftermarket wheels and oversized tires Command start TRD Exhaust TRD Shift Knob Durable Line-X Bedliner sprayed on exterior Bilstein shocks A-Trac Locking rear differential Bushwhacker fender flares We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focusing on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for Sales
