21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
2007 Toyota FJ Cruiser with 278000kms. 4.0 liter V6 4x4 Clean title and safetied. Originally from Texas. HAS NEVER SEEN SNOW. IN AMAZING SHAPE. A/C Cruise control A-Trac Rear locking differential Manual shifting transfer case Custom TRD decal We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focusing on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for Sales
