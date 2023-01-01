2007 Toyota FJ Cruiser

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 5 2 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 9777028

9777028 Stock #: 07TOFJ

07TOFJ VIN: JTEBU11F770004607

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 252,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Rear Bench Seat Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Aluminum Wheels Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Additional Features Wheel Locks Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.