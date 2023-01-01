$20,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$20,995
+ taxes & licensing
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
204-371-6737
2007 Toyota FJ Cruiser
2007 Toyota FJ Cruiser
Location
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
204-371-6737
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$20,995
+ taxes & licensing
252,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9777028
- Stock #: 07TOFJ
- VIN: JTEBU11F770004607
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 252,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2007 Toyota FJ Cruiser with 252000km. 4.0L V6 4x4. Clean title and safetied. Manitoba vehicle, no major accidents.
Rear park aid Selectable 4x4 Diff Lock Traction control A/C
We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Wheel Locks
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Stone Bridge Auto Inc
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3