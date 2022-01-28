Menu
2007 Toyota RAV4

171,000 KM

Details

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

2007 Toyota RAV4

2007 Toyota RAV4

LIMITED

2007 Toyota RAV4

LIMITED

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

171,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8229333
  Stock #: 07TOLI
  VIN: JTMBK34V475015656

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 171,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Come Finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com 2007 Toyota Rav4 with 171000km. 3.5L V6 AWD. Clean title and safetied. Manitoba vehicle. 1 OWNER, ACCIDENT FREE. 7 seater Command start Dual climate control AWD lock Sunroof A/C Cruise control We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

