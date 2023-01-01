Menu
2007 Toyota Sienna LE with 326000kms. 3.5 liter V6. <br> Clean title and safetied. Always owned in Steinbach. ONE OWNER!!! No major collisions on record Leather seats Heated seats Cruise control A/C Fresh Safety CD player Power driver seat Power locks We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.  

2007 Toyota Sienna

0 KM

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
2007 Toyota Sienna

LE

2007 Toyota Sienna

LE

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 5TDZK23C87S015078

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 0 KM

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Universal Garage Door Opener

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Transmission Overdrive Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

2007 Toyota Sienna