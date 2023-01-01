$8,995+ tax & licensing
2007 Toyota Sienna
LE
Location
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
204-371-6737
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$8,995
+ taxes & licensing
CALL
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 5TDZK23C87S015078
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
2007 Toyota Sienna LE with 326000kms. 3.5 liter V6.
Clean title and safetied. Always owned in Steinbach. ONE OWNER!!! No major collisions on record
Leather seats
Heated seats
Cruise control
A/C
Fresh Safety
CD player
Power driver seat
Power locks
We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Universal Garage Door Opener
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Wheel Locks
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2007 Toyota Sienna