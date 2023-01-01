Menu
2008 Ford F-150

174,214 KM

Details Description Features

$10,900

+ tax & licensing
$10,900

+ taxes & licensing

Friesen Auto Sales

204-381-1512

2008 Ford F-150

2008 Ford F-150

XLT

2008 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Friesen Auto Sales

237 Pth 52 W, Steinbach, MB R5G 2S9

204-381-1512

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,900

+ taxes & licensing

174,214KM
Used
Fair Condition
  • Listing ID: 10267488
  • Stock #: T4200
  • VIN: 1FTRF14W18KD24200

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # T4200
  • Mileage 174,214 KM

Vehicle Description

2008 Fors F150 4x4 ,4.6 V/8 Engine, fresh safety, air condition , cruise control, Great work truck call Dennis at (204) 381-1512 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Tire Pressure Monitor

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Friesen Auto Sales

Friesen Auto Sales

237 Pth 52 W, Steinbach, MB R5G 2S9

