$10,900+ tax & licensing
$10,900
+ taxes & licensing
2008 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
237 Pth 52 W, Steinbach, MB R5G 2S9
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
174,214KM
Used
Fair Condition
- Listing ID: 10267488
- Stock #: T4200
- VIN: 1FTRF14W18KD24200
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 174,214 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Tire Pressure Monitor
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Convenience
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
237 Pth 52 W, Steinbach, MB R5G 2S9