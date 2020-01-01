Menu
2008 Honda CR-V

EX-L 4WD AT

Highway Mazda

101 HWY. 12 North, Steinbach, MB R5G 0B5

204-326-6437

$9,899

+ taxes & licensing

  • 194,398KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4503651
  • Stock #: M19086B
  • VIN: 5J6RE487X8L804568
Exterior Colour
Blue
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
New Arrival! This 2008 Honda CR-V is fresh on our lot in Steinbach.

This SUV has 194398 kms. It's blue in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 166HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.highwaymazda.ca/apply-for-financing/




Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Steinbach. o~o
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
Additional Features
  • AWD
  • Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

