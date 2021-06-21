Menu
2008 Hummer H3

171,000 KM

Details Description

$16,495

+ tax & licensing
$16,495

+ taxes & licensing

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

2008 Hummer H3

2008 Hummer H3

SUV

2008 Hummer H3

SUV

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

$16,495

+ taxes & licensing

171,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7523591
  Stock #: 08HUH3
  VIN: 5Gten13e988201373

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Blue
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Engine 5-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 171,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Come Finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com 2008 Hummer H3 with 171000kms. 3.7 liter Straight 5 4x4 Clean title and safetied. Always owned in Manitoba. No major collisions on record Selectable 4x4 hi/low Cruise control A/C Traction control Tow hitch Power locks/power windows Front and rear tow hooks We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

