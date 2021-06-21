2008 Hummer H3

$16,495 + taxes & licensing 1 7 1 , 0 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7523591

7523591 Stock #: 08HUH3

08HUH3 VIN: 5Gten13e988201373

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Engine 5-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 171,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.