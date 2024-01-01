$9,995+ tax & licensing
2008 Hyundai Sonata
$9,995+ tax & licensing
2008 Hyundai Sonata
Auto GL
Location
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
204-371-6737
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
87,000KM
VIN 5NPET46C68H398495
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 101510
- Mileage 87,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2008 Hyundai Sonata GL with 87000km. 2.4L 4 cylinder FWD. Clean title and safetied. Manitoba owned.
A/CCruise controlPower windowsPower locks
We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Exterior
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
