Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>2008 Hyundai Sonata GL with 87000km. 2.4L 4 cylinder FWD. Clean title and safetied. Manitoba owned.</div><div><br></div><div>A/C</div><div>Cruise control</div><div>Power windows</div><div>Power locks</div><div><br></div><div>We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales</div><div><br></div>

2008 Hyundai Sonata

87,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2008 Hyundai Sonata

Auto GL

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Hyundai Sonata

Auto GL

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

  1. 1728663246
  2. 1728663246
  3. 1728663246
  4. 1728663246
  5. 1728663246
  6. 1728663246
  7. 1728663246
  8. 1728663246
  9. 1728663246
  10. 1728663246
Contact Seller

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
87,000KM
VIN 5NPET46C68H398495

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 101510
  • Mileage 87,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2008 Hyundai Sonata GL with 87000km. 2.4L 4 cylinder FWD. Clean title and safetied. Manitoba owned.
A/CCruise controlPower windowsPower locks
We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Exterior

Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Used 2017 Mitsubishi Mirage SEL for sale in Steinbach, MB
2017 Mitsubishi Mirage SEL 34,000 KM $15,495 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Mitsubishi Outlander ES for sale in Steinbach, MB
2015 Mitsubishi Outlander ES 104,000 KM $14,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Nissan Pathfinder SL for sale in Steinbach, MB
2015 Nissan Pathfinder SL 110,000 KM $16,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Stone Bridge Auto Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

Call Dealer

204-371-XXXX

(click to show)

204-371-6737

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

Contact Seller
2008 Hyundai Sonata