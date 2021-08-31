+ taxes & licensing
2008 Jeep Wrangler X with 128000km. 3.8L V6 4x4. Clean title and safetied. Manitoba vehicle, ACCIDENT FREE. Rare detonator yellow Aftermarket front bumper Aftermarket sidesteps Selectable 4x4 Cruise control Hard top We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.
