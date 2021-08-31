Menu
2008 Jeep Wrangler

128,000 KM

Details Description

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

128,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8033260
  • Stock #: 100768
  • VIN: 1J4FA24168L526319

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 128,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2008 Jeep Wrangler X with 128000km. 3.8L V6 4x4. Clean title and safetied. Manitoba vehicle, ACCIDENT FREE. Rare detonator yellow Aftermarket front bumper Aftermarket sidesteps Selectable 4x4 Cruise control Hard top We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

