<div>2008 Toyota Camry hybrid, fresh safety Great fuel  mileage called Dennis at 204-381-1512</div>

2008 Toyota Camry

220,750 KM

$CALL

2008 Toyota Camry

2008 Toyota Camry

Friesen Auto Sales

237 Pth 52 W, Steinbach, MB R5G 2S9

204-381-1512

$CALL

Used
220,750KM
Good Condition
VIN 4T1BB46K18U052448

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 220,750 KM

2008 Toyota Camry hybrid, fresh safety Great fuel  mileage called Dennis at 204-381-1512

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Climate Control

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Friesen Auto Sales

Friesen Auto Sales

237 Pth 52 W, Steinbach, MB R5G 2S9

204-381-1512

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Friesen Auto Sales

204-381-1512

2008 Toyota Camry