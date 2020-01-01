Menu
2008 Toyota Sienna

CE 4dr FWD 5 Door Reg WB

2008 Toyota Sienna

CE 4dr FWD 5 Door Reg WB

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

$9,499

+ taxes & licensing

  • 169,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4458129
  • Stock #: 08TOSI
  • VIN: 5TDZK29CX8S184950
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Black
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder

Come Finance this vehicle with us inhouse. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com
2008 Toyota Sienna CE with 169000kms. 3.5 V6 with front wheel drive

Clean title and safetied. Excellent service history. Local vehicle

Cruise control
Power windows
Power locks
Aux input
Tri climate control
Rear folding seats

We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focusing on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed.
Text or call before coming to view and ask for Tyler or Kyle

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

