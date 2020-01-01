21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
204-371-6737
+ taxes & licensing
Come Finance this vehicle with us inhouse. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com
2008 Toyota Sienna CE with 169000kms. 3.5 V6 with front wheel drive
Clean title and safetied. Excellent service history. Local vehicle
Cruise control
Power windows
Power locks
Aux input
Tri climate control
Rear folding seats
We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focusing on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed.
Text or call before coming to view and ask for Tyler or Kyle
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3