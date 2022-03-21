Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Toyota Tundra

210,000 KM

Details Description

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

Contact Seller
2008 Toyota Tundra

2008 Toyota Tundra

SR5

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Toyota Tundra

SR5

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

  1. 8968837
  2. 8968837
  3. 8968837
  4. 8968837
  5. 8968837
  6. 8968837
  7. 8968837
  8. 8968837
  9. 8968837
  10. 8968837
Contact Seller

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

210,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8968837
  • Stock #: 100930
  • VIN: 5TBBV54108S491472

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 210,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Come Finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com 2008 Toyota Tundra SR5 with 210000km. 5.7L V8 4x4. Clean title and safetied. Power drivers seat Dual climate control Selectable 4x4 Box liner A/C Traction control We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Stone Bridge Auto Inc

2008 Toyota Tundra SR5
 210,000 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Tucson ...
 135,000 KM
$21,995 + tax & lic
2010 MINI Cooper Har...
 108,000 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

Call Dealer

204-371-XXXX

(click to show)

204-371-6737

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory