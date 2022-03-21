2008 Toyota Tundra

$19,995 + taxes & licensing 2 1 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8968837

8968837 Stock #: 100930

100930 VIN: 5TBBV54108S491472

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 210,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.