Thanks for looking. This 2009 Dodge Grand Caravan is for sale today in Steinbach.



This van has 173772 kms. It's deep crimson crystal pearl in colour and is major accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 175HP 3.3L V6 Cylinder Engine.



To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fairwayford.ca/new/to-apply-for-credit.html







Thank you for your interest in this vehicle from Fairway Ford Sales. Our policy is and always has been to provide a full disclosure hassle free purchase experience. All of our posted prices are carefully researched against market value and are only subject to PST & GST. No other fees are charged against this price. Every vehicles goes through our comprehensive multi-point inspection and Manitoba Safety Certification. When we advertise a vehicle, it is ready to be sold. For more information please Call, Email or Come In. Dealer Permit # 0836



Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Steinbach. o~o

Convenience Cruise Control

Overhead Console

Compact Spare Tire

Halogen Headlamps

Variable intermittent windshield wiper Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel

Illuminated Entry

Rear dome lamp

Driver door sill storage bin

LH rear quarter storage bin Powertrain Front Wheel Drive

ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Safety Brake Assist

ELECTRONIC STABILITY PROGRAM

Brake/Park Interlock

Child safety rear door locks

LATCH ready child seat anchor system

Dual note electric horn

4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes

Advanced multi-stage front air bags

Side curtain air bags for all rows Windows REAR WINDOW WIPER/WASHER

Rear Window Defroster Trim Deluxe Door Trim Panel

Black grille

Body-colour fascias

Accent-colour bodyside mouldings Power Options Pwr rack & pinion steering Exterior Tire carrier winch

Tire pressure monitor warning Media / Nav / Comm (4) speakers

Fixed long mast antenna Seating Rear seatback grocery bag hooks

Additional Features Tip Start

Sunscreen Glass

Assist handles

140-amp alternator

Front air dam

Liftgate flood lamp

Black door handles

Dual Glove Boxes

600-amp maintenance-free battery

Black license plate brow

Belt mouldings

Driver door protection block

Carpet flooring

Black sill applique

Lower instrument panel cubby bin

Observation mirror

Dual visors w/mirrors

Front courtesy/map lamps

Headlamp time-delay off

Instrument cluster

Pwr heated fold-away mirrors

Rear scuff pad

3.3L OHV V6 FLEX-FUEL ENGINE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.