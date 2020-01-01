236 Main St, Steinbach, MB R5G 1Y6
204-326-3412
+ taxes & licensing
Thanks for looking. This 2009 Dodge Grand Caravan is for sale today in Steinbach.
This van has 173772 kms. It's deep crimson crystal pearl in colour and is major accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 175HP 3.3L V6 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fairwayford.ca/new/to-apply-for-credit.html
Thank you for your interest in this vehicle from Fairway Ford Sales. Our policy is and always has been to provide a full disclosure hassle free purchase experience. All of our posted prices are carefully researched against market value and are only subject to PST & GST. No other fees are charged against this price. Every vehicles goes through our comprehensive multi-point inspection and Manitoba Safety Certification. When we advertise a vehicle, it is ready to be sold. For more information please Call, Email or Come In. Dealer Permit # 0836
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Steinbach. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
236 Main St, Steinbach, MB R5G 1Y6