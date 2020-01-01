Menu
2009 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

2009 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

Location

Fairway Ford

236 Main St, Steinbach, MB R5G 1Y6

204-326-3412

Sale Price

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 173,772KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4441758
  • Stock #: N19150A
  • VIN: 2D8HN44E99R684617
Exterior Colour
Deep Crimson Crystal Pearl
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Thanks for looking. This 2009 Dodge Grand Caravan is for sale today in Steinbach.

This van has 173772 kms. It's deep crimson crystal pearl in colour and is major accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 175HP 3.3L V6 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fairwayford.ca/new/to-apply-for-credit.html



Thank you for your interest in this vehicle from Fairway Ford Sales. Our policy is and always has been to provide a full disclosure hassle free purchase experience. All of our posted prices are carefully researched against market value and are only subject to PST & GST. No other fees are charged against this price. Every vehicles goes through our comprehensive multi-point inspection and Manitoba Safety Certification. When we advertise a vehicle, it is ready to be sold. For more information please Call, Email or Come In. Dealer Permit # 0836

Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Steinbach. o~o
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Overhead Console
  • Compact Spare Tire
  • Halogen Headlamps
  • Variable intermittent windshield wiper
Comfort
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Illuminated Entry
  • Rear dome lamp
  • Driver door sill storage bin
  • LH rear quarter storage bin
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Safety
  • Brake Assist
  • ELECTRONIC STABILITY PROGRAM
  • Brake/Park Interlock
  • Child safety rear door locks
  • LATCH ready child seat anchor system
  • Dual note electric horn
  • 4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes
  • Advanced multi-stage front air bags
  • Side curtain air bags for all rows
Windows
  • REAR WINDOW WIPER/WASHER
  • Rear Window Defroster
Trim
  • Deluxe Door Trim Panel
  • Black grille
  • Body-colour fascias
  • Accent-colour bodyside mouldings
Power Options
  • Pwr rack & pinion steering
Exterior
  • Tire carrier winch
  • Tire pressure monitor warning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • (4) speakers
  • Fixed long mast antenna
Seating
  • Rear seatback grocery bag hooks
Additional Features
  • Tip Start
  • Sunscreen Glass
  • Assist handles
  • 140-amp alternator
  • Front air dam
  • Liftgate flood lamp
  • Black door handles
  • Dual Glove Boxes
  • 600-amp maintenance-free battery
  • Black license plate brow
  • Belt mouldings
  • Driver door protection block
  • Carpet flooring
  • Black sill applique
  • Lower instrument panel cubby bin
  • Observation mirror
  • Dual visors w/mirrors
  • Front courtesy/map lamps
  • Headlamp time-delay off
  • Instrument cluster
  • Pwr heated fold-away mirrors
  • Rear scuff pad
  • 3.3L OHV V6 FLEX-FUEL ENGINE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

