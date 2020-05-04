236 Main St, Steinbach, MB R5G 1Y6
Valued customers, we want you to know that we are still open, and that we are here for you during this time.
Our dealership is committed to the health & well-being of our customers and we are offering a no-charge home pick-up and delivery service for your vehicle whether youre purchasing or servicing.
Our Sales, Service & Parts departments are ready to serve you.
New Arrival! This 2009 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Steinbach.
This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 227,564 kms. It's white in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 310HP 5.4L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Thank you for your interest in this vehicle from Fairway Ford Sales. Our policy is and always has been to provide a full disclosure hassle free purchase experience. All of our posted prices are carefully researched against market value and are only subject to PST & GST. No other fees are charged against this price. Every vehicles goes through our comprehensive multi-point inspection and Manitoba Safety Certification. When we advertise a vehicle, it is ready to be sold. For more information please Call, Email or Come In. Dealer Permit # 0836
