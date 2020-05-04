Menu
2009 Ford F-150

King Ranch

2009 Ford F-150

King Ranch

Fairway Ford

236 Main St, Steinbach, MB R5G 1Y6

204-326-3412

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 227,564KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4959558
  • Stock #: N20168B
  • VIN: 1FTPW14V19KA71783
Exterior Colour
White
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Valued customers, we want you to know that we are still open, and that we are here for you during this time.
Our dealership is committed to the health & well-being of our customers and we are offering a no-charge home pick-up and delivery service for your vehicle whether youre purchasing or servicing.
Our Sales, Service & Parts departments are ready to serve you.


New Arrival! This 2009 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Steinbach.

This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 227,564 kms. It's white in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 310HP 5.4L 8 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fairwayford.ca/new/to-apply-for-credit.html



Thank you for your interest in this vehicle from Fairway Ford Sales. Our policy is and always has been to provide a full disclosure hassle free purchase experience. All of our posted prices are carefully researched against market value and are only subject to PST & GST. No other fees are charged against this price. Every vehicles goes through our comprehensive multi-point inspection and Manitoba Safety Certification. When we advertise a vehicle, it is ready to be sold. For more information please Call, Email or Come In. Dealer Permit # 0836

Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Steinbach. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Fairway Ford

Fairway Ford

236 Main St, Steinbach, MB R5G 1Y6

