<div>2009 GMC 1500 4 x 4, command start, hitch, fresh safety, runs and drives great, call Dennis at 204-381-1512</div>

2009 GMC Sierra 1500

275,124 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2009 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE

2009 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE

Friesen Auto Sales

237 Pth 52 W, Steinbach, MB R5G 2S9

204-381-1512

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
275,124KM
Good Condition
VIN 3GTEK13C39G236923

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 275,124 KM

2009 GMC 1500 4 x 4, command start, hitch, fresh safety, runs and drives great, call Dennis at 204-381-1512

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

Friesen Auto Sales

Friesen Auto Sales

237 Pth 52 W, Steinbach, MB R5G 2S9

