2009 Honda Fit

131,774 KM

Details Description

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Ben R AutoSales

204-326-2220

2009 Honda Fit

2009 Honda Fit

LX

2009 Honda Fit

LX

Location

Ben R AutoSales

49 MB-12, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-326-2220

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

131,774KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9222961
  • Stock #: 22144
  • VIN: JHMGE88599S811598

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 22144
  • Mileage 131,774 KM

Vehicle Description

arriving soon!
New Arrival! This 2009 Honda Fit is fresh on our lot in Steinbach.

This hatchback has 131,774 kms. It's storm silver metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.


Our used vehicle selection is always changing. Watch www.benrauto.com/inventory for most accurate info. We offer easy, comprehensive financing and extended warranty options on all used vehicles.


Please feel free to browse our online inventory, schedule a test drive, and investigate financing options. You can also request more information about any vehicle by emailing benrauto@gmail.com, text or call 204-326-2220. If you are looking for a vehicle you dont see, contact us, and well find it for you, at a wholesale price. We look forward to doing business with you!
o~o

