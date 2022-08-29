$10,995+ tax & licensing
$10,995
+ taxes & licensing
Ben R AutoSales
204-326-2220
2009 Honda Fit
LX
Location
49 MB-12, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
131,774KM
Used
- Stock #: 22144
- VIN: JHMGE88599S811598
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 131,774 KM
Vehicle Description
New Arrival! This 2009 Honda Fit is fresh on our lot in Steinbach.
This hatchback has 131,774 kms. It's storm silver metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our used vehicle selection is always changing. Watch www.benrauto.com/inventory for most accurate info. We offer easy, comprehensive financing and extended warranty options on all used vehicles.
Please feel free to browse our online inventory, schedule a test drive, and investigate financing options. You can also request more information about any vehicle by emailing benrauto@gmail.com, text or call 204-326-2220. If you are looking for a vehicle you dont see, contact us, and well find it for you, at a wholesale price. We look forward to doing business with you! o~o
49 MB-12, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3