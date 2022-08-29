$11,995+ tax & licensing
$11,995
+ taxes & licensing
Ben R AutoSales
204-326-2220
2010 Chevrolet Equinox
2010 Chevrolet Equinox
1LT
Ben R AutoSales
49 MB-12, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
204-326-2220
$11,995
+ taxes & licensing
190,300KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9070189
- Stock #: 22127
- VIN: 2CNFLEEW5A6409076
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 190,300 KM
The Chevrolet Equinox offers utility and value that a budget-conscious family would expect. This 2010 Chevrolet Equinox is fresh on our lot in Steinbach.
The 2010 Chevrolet Equinox is a stylish crossover SUV that gives you the fuel economy of a compact car with all the spaciousness and versatility of a family SUV. With plenty of room to fit both passengers and cargo comfortably, the Equinox gives you a long list of standard features that include the latest in safety and technology plus the freedom to go anywhere. This SUV has 190,300 kms. It's mocha steel metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
