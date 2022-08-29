Menu
190,300 KM

Details Description

1LT

1LT

Location

49 MB-12, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

190,300KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9070189
  • Stock #: 22127
  • VIN: 2CNFLEEW5A6409076

Vehicle Details

  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 190,300 KM

Vehicle Description

SiriusXM, Air Conditioning, Heated Mirrors

The Chevrolet Equinox offers utility and value that a budget-conscious family would expect. This 2010 Chevrolet Equinox is fresh on our lot in Steinbach.

The 2010 Chevrolet Equinox is a stylish crossover SUV that gives you the fuel economy of a compact car with all the spaciousness and versatility of a family SUV. With plenty of room to fit both passengers and cargo comfortably, the Equinox gives you a long list of standard features that include the latest in safety and technology plus the freedom to go anywhere. This SUV has 190,300 kms. It's mocha steel metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.


Our used vehicle selection is always changing. Watch www.benrauto.com/inventory for most accurate info. We offer easy, comprehensive financing and extended warranty options on all used vehicles.


Please feel free to browse our online inventory, schedule a test drive, and investigate financing options. You can also request more information about any vehicle by emailing benrauto@gmail.com, text or call 204-326-2220. If you are looking for a vehicle you dont see, contact us, and well find it for you, at a wholesale price. We look forward to doing business with you!
o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Primary

49 MB-12, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

