Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Chevrolet Express

216,000 KM

Details Description

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Ben R AutoSales

204-326-2220

Contact Seller
2010 Chevrolet Express

2010 Chevrolet Express

Cargo Van LT

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Chevrolet Express

Cargo Van LT

Location

Ben R AutoSales

49 MB-12, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-326-2220

Contact Seller

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

216,000KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9175858
  • Stock #: 22089
  • VIN: 1GBUHEB4XA1151290

Vehicle Details

  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 216,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Custom Luxury Travel van, full custom leather, TV, sunroof.


5.3L V8, AWD, safetied, drives excellent.


Our used vehicle selection is always changing. Watch www.benrauto.com/inventory for most accurate info. We offer easy, comprehensive financing and extended warranty options on all used vehicles.


Please feel free to browse our online inventory, schedule a test drive, and investigate financing options. You can also request more information about any vehicle by emailing benrauto@gmail.com, text or call 204-326-2220. If you are looking for a vehicle you dont see, contact us, and well find it for you, at a wholesale price. We look forward to doing business with you!
o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Ben R AutoSales

2016 Kia Rio LX+
 87,950 KM
$15,995 + tax & lic
2008 Toyota Tacoma SR5
 317,500 KM
$8,900 + tax & lic
2014 Mazda MAZDA3 GS...
 148,104 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic

Email Ben R AutoSales

Ben R AutoSales

Ben R AutoSales

Primary

49 MB-12, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

Call Dealer

204-326-XXXX

(click to show)

204-326-2220

Alternate Numbers
204-392-8814
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory