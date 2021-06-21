Menu
2010 Chevrolet Malibu

108,000 KM

Details Description

$7,499

+ tax & licensing
Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

Contact Seller
LS

LS

Location

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

108,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7491246
  • Stock #: 10CHLS
  • VIN: 1G1ZB5E06AF169874

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 108,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Come finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com 2010 Chevy Malibu LS with 108000km. 2.4L 4 cylinder FWD. Clean title and safetied. Manitoba vehicle, ACCIDENT FREE. Command start Power seat Power mirrors Power locks Power mirrors Air conditioning Cruise control Traction control Spacious trunk space We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.

