2010 Chevrolet Malibu

76,330 KM

$8,500

+ tax & licensing
$8,500

+ taxes & licensing

Friesen Auto Sales

204-381-1512

2010 Chevrolet Malibu

2010 Chevrolet Malibu

LS

2010 Chevrolet Malibu

LS

Location

Friesen Auto Sales

237 Pth 52 W, Steinbach, MB R5G 2S9

204-381-1512

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,500

+ taxes & licensing

76,330KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 9464502
  Stock #: C3603
  VIN: 1G1ZB5E00AF233603

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bronze
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # C3603
  • Mileage 76,330 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 Chev Malibu, Ls , ONLY 76,KM , 4cyl, at, Fresh Safety, nice clean car low mileage,No Rust ,Call Dennis, 204-381-1512 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Active suspension

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Friesen Auto Sales

Friesen Auto Sales

237 Pth 52 W, Steinbach, MB R5G 2S9

204-381-XXXX

204-381-1512

