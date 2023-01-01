$8,500+ tax & licensing
$8,500
+ taxes & licensing
2010 Chevrolet Malibu
LS
Location
237 Pth 52 W, Steinbach, MB R5G 2S9
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
76,330KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9464502
- Stock #: C3603
- VIN: 1G1ZB5E00AF233603
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bronze
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 76,330 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Active suspension
