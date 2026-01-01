Menu
<p>Please note this vehicle is being sold with a PASSED MANITOBA SAFETY. Vehicle is not eligible for any Extended warranty. Vehicle has exterior wear, especially rust on the box but cab corners and rockers are solid. </p><p>2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Extended Cab with 180000kms. 4.8 liter V8 4x4 </p><p>Clean title and safetied. Always owned in Manitoba. No major collisions on Record </p><p>6 Passenger seating <br>Two sets of tires on rims<br>Mounted Tool Box<br>Command start <br>A/C<br>Cruise control <br>Selectable 4x4 <br>Aux input <br>Tow mode</p><p>We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.</p>

2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

180,000 KM

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT | 6 PASSENGER | MB SAFETY

13505070

2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT | 6 PASSENGER | MB SAFETY

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
180,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GCSKSEA1AZ128017

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 101884
  • Mileage 180,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Please note this vehicle is being sold with a PASSED MANITOBA SAFETY. Vehicle is not eligible for any Extended warranty. Vehicle has exterior wear, especially rust on the box but cab corners and rockers are solid. 

2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Extended Cab with 180000kms. 4.8 liter V8 4x4 

Clean title and safetied. Always owned in Manitoba. No major collisions on Record 

6 Passenger seating 
Two sets of tires on rims
Mounted Tool Box
Command start 
A/C
Cruise control 
Selectable 4x4 
Aux input 
Tow mode

We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500