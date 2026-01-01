$10,995+ taxes & licensing
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT | 6 PASSENGER | MB SAFETY
Location
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
204-371-6737
Certified
$10,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 101884
- Mileage 180,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Please note this vehicle is being sold with a PASSED MANITOBA SAFETY. Vehicle is not eligible for any Extended warranty. Vehicle has exterior wear, especially rust on the box but cab corners and rockers are solid.
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Extended Cab with 180000kms. 4.8 liter V8 4x4
Clean title and safetied. Always owned in Manitoba. No major collisions on Record
6 Passenger seating
Two sets of tires on rims
Mounted Tool Box
Command start
A/C
Cruise control
Selectable 4x4
Aux input
Tow mode
We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.
Vehicle Features
204-371-6737