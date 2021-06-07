2010 Dodge Ram 1500

+ taxes & licensing
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
+ taxes & licensing
Come finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com 2010 Dodge Ram SLT Sport with 118000 km. 5.7L V8 4x4. Clean title and safetied, ACCIDENT FREE. Heated Seats Cooled seats Heated steering wheel Heated mirrors Dual climate control Selectable 4x4 ActionKover tonneau cover Parking assist We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.
