2010 Dodge Ram 1500

118,000 KM

Details Description

$27,899

+ tax & licensing
$27,899

+ taxes & licensing

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

2010 Dodge Ram 1500

2010 Dodge Ram 1500

Sport

2010 Dodge Ram 1500

Sport

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

$27,899

+ taxes & licensing

118,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7225769
  • Stock #: 100608
  • VIN: 1D7RV1CT9AS174147

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 100608
  • Mileage 118,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Come finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com 2010 Dodge Ram SLT Sport with 118000 km. 5.7L V8 4x4. Clean title and safetied, ACCIDENT FREE. Heated Seats Cooled seats Heated steering wheel Heated mirrors Dual climate control Selectable 4x4 ActionKover tonneau cover Parking assist We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.

