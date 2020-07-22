2010 Ford Escape

Vehicle Features

Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Convenience Tilt Steering Column Universal Garage Door Opener Front/rear floor mats Exterior Aluminum Wheels TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Front fog lamps Body-colour front/rear fascias Roof rack w/chrome roof rail inserts & black crossbars Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Comfort Electrochromic rearview mirror Illuminated Entry glove box Ambient Lighting Rear cargo area light White-faced instrument gauges Dual-zone automatic temp control Cargo area storage bin Windows Rear Window Defroster Pwr moonroof w/shade Trim Chrome Grille Safety Automatic Headlamps Child safety rear door locks 4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS) AdvanceTrac w/roll stability control (RSC) Front side-impact airbags Lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH) system on rear outboard seat locations Safety Canopy front/rear side curtain airbags Suspension 4-wheel independent suspension Security SecuriLock immobilizer passive anti-theft system

Additional Features Sync Battery Saver Side intrusion door beams Chrome inner door handles Rear floor heat ducts Pwr front disc & rear drum brakes Sirius satellite radio w/(6) month subscription Wheel nut wrench & jack Headlamp off delay Front variable intermittent/low/high windshield wipers w/washer Interior lights off delay Underbody-mounted mini spare tire A-gloss body-colour front bumper Centre cluster surround w/Ice Blue lighting SOS post-crash alert system Painted body-colour body-side cladding Rear 2-speed window wiper w/washer License plate bracket (STD in provinces where required) Centrestack w/disassociated display 3.0L V6 DURATEC 30 FLEX FUEL ENGINE 3.51 final drive ratio Electric pwr assisted rack-&-pinion steering (EPAS) Easy Fuel capless fuel filler A-gloss body-colour full grip ergonomic door handles Chrome register bezels Dual cloth sunvisors w/covered illuminated vanity mirrors Chrome liftgate garnish Chrome shifter bezel w/chrome insert A-gloss body-colour pwr heated manual folding mirrors -inc: integrated blind spot mirror *Late availability on integrated blind spot mirror* Intelligent 4-wheel drive system Piano black trim -inc: centre cluster, centre stack, front door switch bezels Privacy glass on rear doors, rear quarter windows, liftgate Personal safety system -inc: dual front 2-stage air bags, front passenger sensor SiriusXM 60/40 split-fold rear seat -inc: tip-fold-flat latch, adjustable head restraints, removable seat cushion Manual 3-point shoulder & lap safety belt system on all seating positions -inc: Belt-Minder, front seat safety belt pretensioners, front seat height adjustable D-rings MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter, audio volume limiter, early low fuel warning, programmable sound chimes, Belt-Minder w/audio mute Message centre -inc: compass, outside temp Mini overhead console -inc: storage bin, map lights Rear cargo convenience group -inc: cargo area cover, cargo management system w/lockable hidden storage, wet trunk

