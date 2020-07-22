With athletic looks and a quiet, stylish interior, the Escape distinguishes itself in a crowd of small crossovers. -Car and Driver This 2010 Ford Escape is fresh on our lot in Steinbach.
Although there are many compact SUVs to choose from, few have the styling, performance, and features offered by the 5-passenger Ford Escape. Beyond its strong drivetrain options and handsome styling, the Escape offers nimble handling and a comfortable ride. The inside of the Ford Escape boasts smart design and impressive features. If you need the versatility of an SUV but want something fuel-efficient and easy to drive, the Ford Escape is just right. This SUV has 324,934 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 240HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Sync, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels.
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Tilt Steering Column
Universal Garage Door Opener
Front/rear floor mats
Aluminum Wheels
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Front fog lamps
Body-colour front/rear fascias
Roof rack w/chrome roof rail inserts & black crossbars
Bluetooth
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Electrochromic rearview mirror
Illuminated Entry
glove box
Ambient Lighting
Rear cargo area light
White-faced instrument gauges
Dual-zone automatic temp control
Cargo area storage bin
Rear Window Defroster
Pwr moonroof w/shade
Chrome Grille
Automatic Headlamps
Child safety rear door locks
4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS)
AdvanceTrac w/roll stability control (RSC)
Front side-impact airbags
Lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH) system on rear outboard seat locations
Safety Canopy front/rear side curtain airbags
4-wheel independent suspension
SecuriLock immobilizer passive anti-theft system
Sync
Battery Saver
Side intrusion door beams
Chrome inner door handles
Rear floor heat ducts
Pwr front disc & rear drum brakes
Sirius satellite radio w/(6) month subscription
Wheel nut wrench & jack
Headlamp off delay
Front variable intermittent/low/high windshield wipers w/washer
Interior lights off delay
Underbody-mounted mini spare tire
A-gloss body-colour front bumper
Centre cluster surround w/Ice Blue lighting
SOS post-crash alert system
Painted body-colour body-side cladding
Rear 2-speed window wiper w/washer
License plate bracket (STD in provinces where required)
Centrestack w/disassociated display
3.0L V6 DURATEC 30 FLEX FUEL ENGINE
3.51 final drive ratio
Electric pwr assisted rack-&-pinion steering (EPAS)
Easy Fuel capless fuel filler
A-gloss body-colour full grip ergonomic door handles