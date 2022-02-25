Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Ford Escape

61,655 KM

Details Description

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Ben R AutoSales

204-326-2220

Contact Seller
2010 Ford Escape

2010 Ford Escape

Limited

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Ford Escape

Limited

Location

Ben R AutoSales

49 MB-12, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-326-2220

  1. 8323104
  2. 8323104
  3. 8323104
  4. 8323104
  5. 8323104
  6. 8323104
  7. 8323104
  8. 8323104
Contact Seller

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

61,655KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8323104
  • Stock #: 22029
  • VIN: 1FMCU9EG0AKC98689

Vehicle Details

  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 22029
  • Mileage 61,655 KM

Vehicle Description

Very clean in and out. Leather heated seats, very low kms. Rebuilt title. Factory remote start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Ben R AutoSales

2019 Buick Encore Pr...
 40,242 KM
$28,995 + tax & lic
2016 Honda Civic EX
 70,000 KM
$22,995 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Cruze...
 161,169 KM
$15,995 + tax & lic

Email Ben R AutoSales

Ben R AutoSales

Ben R AutoSales

Primary

49 MB-12, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

Call Dealer

204-326-XXXX

(click to show)

204-326-2220

Alternate Numbers
204-392-8814
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory