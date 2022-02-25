2010 Ford Escape

$13,995 + taxes & licensing 6 1 , 6 5 5 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8323104

8323104 Stock #: 22029

22029 VIN: 1FMCU9EG0AKC98689

Vehicle Details Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 22029

Mileage 61,655 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.