2010 Ford Escape
Limited
49 MB-12, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
61,655KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8323104
- Stock #: 22029
- VIN: 1FMCU9EG0AKC98689
Vehicle Details
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 61,655 KM
Vehicle Description
Very clean in and out. Leather heated seats, very low kms. Rebuilt title. Factory remote start
