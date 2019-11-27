Menu
2010 Ford F-150

4WD SUPERCREW

2010 Ford F-150

4WD SUPERCREW

Location

Funk's Toyota

57 PTH 12 N., Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

1-800-498-7806

$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 112,992KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4387449
  • Stock #: JD-66A
  • VIN: 1FTFW1EVXAFB72408
Exterior Colour
Burgundy
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
The Ford F-Series is the best-selling vehicle in Canada for a reason. It's simply the most trusted truck for getting the job done. This 2010 Ford F-150 is for sale today in Steinbach.

Whether it's the rugged style, the proven capability, or the unstoppable toughness that attracts you to the F-150, this Ford is the ultimate pickup truck. It's been the best-selling vehicle in Canada for decades for good reasons. It does everything you could ever want a full-size pickup to do effortlessly and it looks good doing it. The F-150 is built Ford tough. This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 112992 kms. It's burgundy in colour and is major accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 310HP 5.4L 8 Cylinder Engine.


We are set on beating your expectations when you visit our dealership. We promise to offer you professional assistance and important information to help you make the right decision! If you would like to apply for credit to purchase this vehicle, click here.

only GST & PST are extra if applicable. All vehicles are subject to availability based on priorsale. We attempt to update this inventory on a regular basis. However, there can be lag time between the saleof a vehicle and the update of the inventory.All pricing advertised is to be true but not guaranteed. Before purchasing this vehicle, it is your responsibility toaddress any and all differences between information on this website and the actual vehicle specificationsand/or any warranties offered prior to the sale of this vehicle. Vehicle data on this website is compiled frompublicly available sources believed by the publisher to be reliable; this data is subject to change withoutnotice.The publisher assumes no responsibility for errors and/or omissions in this data the compilation of this dataand makes no representations expressed or implied to any actual or prospective purchaser of the vehicle asto the condition of the vehicle, vehicle specifications, ownership, vehicle history, equipment/accessories, priceor warranties.All prices are in Canadian Dollars unless otherwise stated. The EPA mileage estimates are for newlymanufactured vehicles only. Your actual mileage will vary depending on how you drive and maintain yourvehicle.Dealer Permit: 0370 Funks Motors Ltd.
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Steinbach. o~o
Powertrain
  • ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Convenience
  • CARGO LAMP
Exterior
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Comfort
  • glove box
Power Options
  • Pwr rack & pinion steering
  • Delayed accessory pwr
  • Pwr windows w/1-touch driver down
Safety
  • Child safety rear door locks
  • Dual note horn
  • 4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes
  • Roll Stability Control w/trailer sway control
Suspension
  • Rear 2-stage variable rate leaf springs
Additional Features
  • SPEED CONTROL
  • Removable tailgate w/key lock & Lift Assist
  • Colour-coordinated carpet
  • outside temp display
  • 2-ton jack
  • Seatback map pockets
  • Securilock anti-theft ignition
  • Side-impact airbags
  • Front Coil Springs
  • Rear grab handles
  • Easy Fuel capless fuel filler
  • Rear underframe winch-type spare tire carrier w/safety catch
  • Bright headlamps w/autolamp
  • Front/rear aux pwr point
  • Front grab handles
  • Front/rear dome lamps
  • Fade-to-off interior lamps w/integrated map lamps
  • Dual-stage front airbags w/passenger occupancy sensor
  • Safety canopy curtain airbags
  • 3-point seat belts in all rear positions
  • Autolock features for child safety seats
  • 155 amp alternator
  • Long-spindle double wishbone coil-over-shock front axle
  • 72-amp/hr HD maintenance-free battery
  • Instrumentation -inc: tachometer, fuel gauge, voltmeter, oil pressure, engine coolant temp, odometer
  • Air conditioning registers -inc: chrome rings, obsidian vanes
  • MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter, audio volume limiter, early low fuel warning, programmable sound chimes, Belt-Minder w/audio mute
  • Front seat belts -inc: outboard height adjustable shoulder belts, 2-point centre lap belt

