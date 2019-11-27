The Ford F-Series is the best-selling vehicle in Canada for a reason. It's simply the most trusted truck for getting the job done. This 2010 Ford F-150 is for sale today in Steinbach.



Whether it's the rugged style, the proven capability, or the unstoppable toughness that attracts you to the F-150, this Ford is the ultimate pickup truck. It's been the best-selling vehicle in Canada for decades for good reasons. It does everything you could ever want a full-size pickup to do effortlessly and it looks good doing it. The F-150 is built Ford tough. This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 112992 kms. It's burgundy in colour and is major accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 310HP 5.4L 8 Cylinder Engine.





Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Convenience CARGO LAMP Exterior TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Comfort glove box Power Options Pwr rack & pinion steering

Delayed accessory pwr

Pwr windows w/1-touch driver down Safety Child safety rear door locks

Dual note horn

4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes

Roll Stability Control w/trailer sway control Suspension Rear 2-stage variable rate leaf springs

Additional Features SPEED CONTROL

Removable tailgate w/key lock & Lift Assist

Colour-coordinated carpet

outside temp display

2-ton jack

Seatback map pockets

Securilock anti-theft ignition

Side-impact airbags

Front Coil Springs

Rear grab handles

Easy Fuel capless fuel filler

Rear underframe winch-type spare tire carrier w/safety catch

Bright headlamps w/autolamp

Front/rear aux pwr point

Front grab handles

Front/rear dome lamps

Fade-to-off interior lamps w/integrated map lamps

Dual-stage front airbags w/passenger occupancy sensor

Safety canopy curtain airbags

3-point seat belts in all rear positions

Autolock features for child safety seats

155 amp alternator

Long-spindle double wishbone coil-over-shock front axle

72-amp/hr HD maintenance-free battery

Instrumentation -inc: tachometer, fuel gauge, voltmeter, oil pressure, engine coolant temp, odometer

Air conditioning registers -inc: chrome rings, obsidian vanes

MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter, audio volume limiter, early low fuel warning, programmable sound chimes, Belt-Minder w/audio mute

Front seat belts -inc: outboard height adjustable shoulder belts, 2-point centre lap belt

