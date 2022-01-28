$10,999+ tax & licensing
$10,999
+ taxes & licensing
Highway Mazda
204-326-6437
2010 GMC Canyon
SLE
Location
101 HWY. 12 North, Steinbach, MB R5G 0B5
104,135KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8270073
- Stock #: A0399A
- VIN: 1GTESCD94A8127511
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 104,135 KM
Vehicle Description
The GMC Canyon is a mid-size pickup with a well-appointed interior, a stylish exterior, and serious capability. This 2010 GMC Canyon is fresh on our lot in Steinbach.
The 2010 GMC Canyon is built for everything you do with the durability and premium detail you expect from a GMC pickup. Capable, versatile, and entirely refined, the mid-size Canyon balances power and technology in a design that is spacious and efficient. Whether you need a pickup truck for some occasional hauling or you just want a truck, the premium GMC Canyon fits the bill. It has almost as much capability as its bigger counterparts, but it's easier to maneuver, easier to park, and returns better fuel economy. This Extended Cab pickup has 104,135 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 185HP 2.9L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.highwaymazda.ca/apply-for-financing/
Vehicle Features
Rear Wheel Drive
Automatic
