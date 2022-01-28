2010 GMC Canyon

$10,999 + taxes & licensing 1 0 4 , 1 3 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8270073

8270073 Stock #: A0399A

A0399A VIN: 1GTESCD94A8127511

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 104,135 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Rear Wheel Drive Additional Features Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.