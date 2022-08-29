$12,995+ tax & licensing
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing
2010 Honda Fit
LX
49 MB-12, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
61,223KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9222964
- VIN: JHMGE8H54AC804993
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 22143
- Mileage 61,223 KM
Vehicle Description
A flexible interior, an efficient powertrain, and agreeable pricing make the Fit an easy recommendation, says Car and Driver This 2010 Honda Fit is fresh on our lot in Steinbach.
You could say that the Fit is synonymous with fun. Its fun to drive, full of fun tech features, and has room for fun when youre riding with four of your friends. Plus, its even fun to park. All those small spots will suddenly feel bigger. Add in Honda-tuned handling and this is a ride youll want to share. Plus, with impressive fuel economy ratings and Hondas legendary safety features, the Fit has a good head on its shoulders. This low mileage hatchback has just 61,223 kms. It's milano red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our used vehicle selection is always changing. Watch www.benrauto.com/inventory for most accurate info. We offer easy, comprehensive financing and extended warranty options on all used vehicles.
Please feel free to browse our online inventory, schedule a test drive, and investigate financing options. You can also request more information about any vehicle by emailing benrauto@gmail.com, text or call 204-326-2220. If you are looking for a vehicle you dont see, contact us, and well find it for you, at a wholesale price. We look forward to doing business with you! o~o
49 MB-12, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3