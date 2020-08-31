Menu
2010 Honda Odyssey

144,518 KM

Details Description

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Ben R AutoSales

204-326-2220

2010 Honda Odyssey

2010 Honda Odyssey

Touring

2010 Honda Odyssey

Touring

Location

Ben R AutoSales

49 MB-12, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-326-2220

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

144,518KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5720607
  • Stock #: 20186

Vehicle Details

  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 144,518 KM

Vehicle Description

Last year of the 3rd generation Odyssey. Touring Edition with every option (over $50000 new!) DVD, nav, sunroof, heated/power/memory seats, power sliding doors, power tailgate, backup camera, Bluetooth, XM, 8 passenger seating. BC van, no major accidents.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Ben R AutoSales

Ben R AutoSales

Primary

49 MB-12, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

