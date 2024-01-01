$CALL+ tax & licensing
2010 Nissan Sentra
SE-R
Location
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
204-371-6737
Certified
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 216,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2010 Nissan Sentra SE-R with 216000kms. 2.5 liter 4 cylinder front wheel drive
Clean title and safetied. Always owned in Manitoba. PLEASE NOTE THIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD AS-IS WITH A PASSED MANITOBA SAFETY
Cruise control
Paddle shifters
Power locks
Power windows
Factory Sport suspension
SE-R Sport seats
Digital radio
We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.
Vehicle Features
204-371-6737