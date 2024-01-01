Menu
2010 Suzuki Grand Vitara JX with 184000km. 2.4L 4 cylinder AWD. Clean title and safetied. Manitoba vehicle. 1 owner, accident free. <div><br></div><div>Selectable 4x4</div><div>A/C</div><div>Cruise control</div><div>Steering wheel radio controls</div><div><br></div><div> We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales. </div><div><br></div><div><br></div>

184,000 KM

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
JX

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

184,000KM
Used
VIN JS3TD0D21A4102531

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 101327
  • Mileage 184,000 KM

2010 Suzuki Grand Vitara JX with 184000km. 2.4L 4 cylinder AWD. Clean title and safetied. Manitoba vehicle. 1 owner, accident free. 
Selectable 4x4A/CCruise controlSteering wheel radio controls
 We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales. 

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

204-371-6737

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

