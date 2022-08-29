Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Toyota Corolla

175,788 KM

Details Description

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Funk's Toyota

204-326-9808

Contact Seller
2010 Toyota Corolla

2010 Toyota Corolla

4dr Sdn Auto S

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Toyota Corolla

4dr Sdn Auto S

Location

Funk's Toyota

57 PTH 12 N., Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-326-9808

  1. 9061267
  2. 9061267
  3. 9061267
  4. 9061267
  5. 9061267
  6. 9061267
  7. 9061267
  8. 9061267
  9. 9061267
  10. 9061267
  11. 9061267
  12. 9061267
  13. 9061267
  14. 9061267
  15. 9061267
  16. 9061267
  17. 9061267
  18. 9061267
  19. 9061267
  20. 9061267
  21. 9061267
Contact Seller

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

175,788KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9061267
  • Stock #: UM-4
  • VIN: 2T1BU4EE3AC395601

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # UM-4
  • Mileage 175,788 KM

Vehicle Description

This feature-rich compact is an outstanding value. This 2010 Toyota Corolla is for sale today in Steinbach.

The Toyota Corolla has a longstanding reputation for being one of the most affordable small sedans, especially when considering its reputation for reliability, high fuel efficiency, and low operating costs. The 2010 model brings an excellent level of interior comfort, fuel efficiency, and exterior design. The Corolla comes with a generous host of standard features. The whole car comes together in an attractive, affordable package.This sedan has 175,788 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 132HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. Funk's Toyota guarantees that the Major Driving Components will not fail for the first 3 months or 12,000 kms from the point of purchase as indicated on the bill of sale.


If you would like to apply for credit to purchase this vehicle, click here.

We are set on beating your expectations when you visit our dealership. We promise to offer you professional assistance and important information to help you make the right decision! All pricing for used vehicles include Silent Sentinal Security registration transfer fee $339 Everything but PST and GST is included in our pricing.
All vehicles are subject to availability based on prior sale. We attempt to update this inventory on a regular basis. However, there can be lag time between the sale of a vehicle and the update of the inventory.

All pricing advertised is true to pay with only applicable taxes additional (PST 7% & GST 5%). The Vehicle data on this website is compiled from publicly available sources believed by the publisher to be releiable; this data is subject to change without notice. Please contact Funks Toyota for any further details.

All prices are in Canadian Dollars unless otherwise stated. The EPA mileage estimates are for newlymanufactured vehicles only. Your actual mileage will vary depending on how you drive and maintain your vehicle.

Dealer Permit: 0370 Funks Motors Ltd. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Funk's Toyota

2016 Toyota Highland...
 104,000 KM
$38,329 + tax & lic
2020 Chevrolet Spark...
 28,190 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Toyota 4Runner ...
 42,663 KM
$56,870 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Funk's Toyota

Funk's Toyota

Funk's Toyota

Primary

57 PTH 12 N., Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

Call Dealer

204-326-XXXX

(click to show)

204-326-9808

Alternate Numbers
1-800-489-7806
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory