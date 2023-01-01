$9,995+ tax & licensing
2010 Toyota RAV4
Sport
311,076KM
Used
- Stock #: 22041A
- VIN: JTMRK4DV3A5096726
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 311,076 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for an SUV, but don't want anything too big? The Toyota RAV4 could be just what you're looking for. This 2010 Toyota RAV4 is fresh on our lot in Steinbach.
The 2010 Toyota RAV4 is a compact SUV with a sizable interior and a legendary engine. Toyota engineers have achieved their objective of car-like driving dynamics in a practical SUV package. High-strength steel increases the body's rigidity for improved ride, handling and steering characteristics. The 2010 RAV4 offers slightly more rear seat head room than the competition, and the 60/40 reclining middle-row seats adjust fore and aft and fold flat with conveniently placed levers. With comfortable seats and a well laid out interior, there's nothing not to like about this RAV4. This SUV has 311,076 kms. It's barcelona red metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our used vehicle selection is always changing. Watch www.benrauto.com/inventory for most accurate info. We offer easy, comprehensive financing and extended warranty options on all used vehicles.
Please feel free to browse our online inventory, schedule a test drive, and investigate financing options. You can also request more information about any vehicle by emailing benrauto@gmail.com, text or call 204-326-2220. If you are looking for a vehicle you dont see, contact us, and well find it for you, at a wholesale price. We look forward to doing business with you! o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Power Seats
POWER DOORS
Air Conditioning
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
