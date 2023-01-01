Menu
2011 Buick Lucerne

183,122 KM

Details Description Features

$10,900

+ tax & licensing
$10,900

+ taxes & licensing

Friesen Auto Sales

2011 Buick Lucerne

2011 Buick Lucerne

CXL

2011 Buick Lucerne

CXL

Location

Friesen Auto Sales

237 Pth 52 W, Steinbach, MB R5G 2S9

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,900

+ taxes & licensing

183,122KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9642604
  • Stock #: C8877
  • VIN: 1G4HC5EMXBU108877

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bronze
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  Stock # C8877
  • Mileage 183,122 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 Buick Lucerne CXL , leather,heated Seats, Command Start, 183,Km, Fresh Safety, Call Dennis at 204-381-1512 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Air Suspension
Climate Control
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

