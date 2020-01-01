21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
204-371-6737
+ taxes & licensing
Come Finance this vehicle with us inhouse. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com
2011 Cadillac SRX Performance. 2.8 liter V6 Turbo All wheel drive
Clean title and safetied. Extremely rare enigne option. Body and interior in great shape
Command start
Power rear hatch
Heated front seats
Back up Camera
Rear DVD monitors
Navigation
Sunroof
We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focusing on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed.
Text or call before coming to view and ask for Tyler or Kyle
