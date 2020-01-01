Menu
Account
Sign In

2011 Cadillac SRX

2.8T Performance 4dr AWD 4-Door

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Cadillac SRX

2.8T Performance 4dr AWD 4-Door

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

  1. 4445508
  2. 4445508
  3. 4445508
  4. 4445508
  5. 4445508
  6. 4445508
  7. 4445508
  8. 4445508
  9. 4445508
Contact Seller

$14,899

+ taxes & licensing

  • 157,900KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4445508
  • Stock #: 11CASR
  • VIN: 3GYFNEE69BS580800
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder

Come Finance this vehicle with us inhouse. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com
2011 Cadillac SRX Performance. 2.8 liter V6 Turbo All wheel drive

Clean title and safetied. Extremely rare enigne option. Body and interior in great shape

Command start
Power rear hatch
Heated front seats
Back up Camera
Rear DVD monitors
Navigation
Sunroof

We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focusing on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed.
Text or call before coming to view and ask for Tyler or Kyle

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Stone Bridge Auto Inc

2015 Ford Explorer X...
 99,100 KM
$21,899 + tax & lic
2013 Jeep Grand Cher...
 185,300 KM
$16,899 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Equin...
 93,000 KM
$18,899 + tax & lic
Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

204-371-XXXX

(click to show)

204-371-6737

Send A Message