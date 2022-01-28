Menu
2011 Cadillac SRX

156,000 KM

Details Description

$15,495

+ tax & licensing
Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

Contact Seller
3.0 Performance

Location

156,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8186619
  • Stock #: 11CASX
  • VIN: 3GYFNEEY4BS665268

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 156,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Come Finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com 2011 Cadillac SRX with 156000km. 3.0L V6 AWD. Clean title and safetied. No major accidents. Manitoba vehicle. Leather interior Factory command start Heated seats Power memory seat Dual climate control Back up camera Rear park aid Panoramic roof Hands free calling We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

