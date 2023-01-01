Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Chevrolet Impala

251,224 KM

Details Description Features

$5,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$5,900

+ taxes & licensing

Friesen Auto Sales

204-381-1512

Contact Seller
2011 Chevrolet Impala

2011 Chevrolet Impala

LS

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Chevrolet Impala

LS

Location

Friesen Auto Sales

237 Pth 52 W, Steinbach, MB R5G 2S9

204-381-1512

  1. 1696270260
  2. 1696270260
  3. 1696270260
  4. 1696270260
  5. 1696270260
  6. 1696270260
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,900

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
251,224KM
Used
Fair Condition
  • Listing ID: 10497051
  • Stock #: C8076
  • VIN: 2G1WA5EK5B1218076

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # C8076
  • Mileage 251,224 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 Chev Impala LS , 251,Km, Fresh safety, v/6 ,at ,a/c call Dennis at (204) 381-1512 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Exterior

Temporary spare tire

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Friesen Auto Sales

2006 Ford F-150 Lariat
 278,124 KM
$11,500 + tax & lic
2013 Chevrolet Avala...
 167,656 KM
$21,500 + tax & lic
2012 Chevrolet Avala...
 199,421 KM
$19,900 + tax & lic

Email Friesen Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Friesen Auto Sales

Friesen Auto Sales

237 Pth 52 W, Steinbach, MB R5G 2S9

Call Dealer

204-381-XXXX

(click to show)

204-381-1512

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory