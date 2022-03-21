Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Dodge Grand Caravan

140,537 KM

Details Description

$4,401

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$4,401

+ taxes & licensing

Steinbach Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

204-326-4461

Contact Seller
2011 Dodge Grand Caravan

2011 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT AS Traded

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT AS Traded

Location

Steinbach Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

208 Main St, Steinbach, MB R5G 1Y6

204-326-4461

  1. 8740022
  2. 8740022
Contact Seller

$4,401

+ taxes & licensing

140,537KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8740022
  • Stock #: F4K1BY
  • VIN: 2D4RN4DG8BR651816

Vehicle Details

  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F4K1BY
  • Mileage 140,537 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is being sold As Traded (As-Is), an inspection report will be provided outlining requirements to safety the vehicle. Towing within the Winnipeg Region is complimentary as needed. The advertised price does not include tax -- How the Birchwood As-Is Program benefits the consumer:
- Below market price with no reconditioning costs.
- Pay the auction reserve price, no bidding wars.
- Safety Report & CarFax Report Provided.
- Safety the vehicle yourself, with your mechanic or with us.
- Perfect For First Time Car Buyers & Value Hunters


Recent Arrival!


2011 Dodge Grand Caravan Express 3.6L V6 Flex Fuel 24V VVT 6-Speed Automatic FWD Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat

2nd Row Buckets w/Fold-In-Floor, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 6 Speakers, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Front dual zone A/C, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Radio: Media Center 130 CD/MP3, Rear air conditioning, Rear window wiper, Reclining 3rd row seat, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Telescoping steering wheel. -- Public Offer Before Wholesale!
These are vehicles that fall outside of our Pre-Owned guidelines. They are generally higher mileage, older, lower-priced vehicles that do not meet our quality standards.
**Vehicles are sold without a valid Manitoba Safety Certificate of Inspection**
**Vehicles are sold without any warranty or guarantee**
**Vehicles are sold cosmetically as-is**
**Vehicles are sold mechanically as-is**
**Vehicles cannot be test driven**
**Vehicles will be offered for a limited time only**
** Vehicles are sold with our best price. There are NO negotiations**

NOTE: Vehicles are sold unfit for the road. Vehicles must be picked up by tow truck or flat bed. Price does not include PST/GST. -- Dealer permit #0610 #3

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Steinbach Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

2022 GMC Canyon 4WD ...
 2,583 KM
$54,997 + tax & lic
2015 Acura MDX AWD 3...
 143,112 KM
$25,584 + tax & lic
2016 RAM 1500 Sport ...
 41,827 KM
$39,987 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Steinbach Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

Steinbach Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

Steinbach Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

208 Main St, Steinbach, MB R5G 1Y6

Call Dealer

204-326-XXXX

(click to show)

204-326-4461

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory