2011 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT AS Traded
140,537KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8740022
- Stock #: F4K1BY
- VIN: 2D4RN4DG8BR651816
Vehicle Details
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
Vehicle Description
- Below market price with no reconditioning costs.
- Pay the auction reserve price, no bidding wars.
- Safety Report & CarFax Report Provided.
- Safety the vehicle yourself, with your mechanic or with us.
- Perfect For First Time Car Buyers & Value Hunters
Recent Arrival!
2011 Dodge Grand Caravan Express 3.6L V6 Flex Fuel 24V VVT 6-Speed Automatic FWD Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
2nd Row Buckets w/Fold-In-Floor, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 6 Speakers, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Front dual zone A/C, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Radio: Media Center 130 CD/MP3, Rear air conditioning, Rear window wiper, Reclining 3rd row seat, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Telescoping steering wheel. -- Public Offer Before Wholesale!
These are vehicles that fall outside of our Pre-Owned guidelines. They are generally higher mileage, older, lower-priced vehicles that do not meet our quality standards.
**Vehicles are sold without a valid Manitoba Safety Certificate of Inspection**
**Vehicles are sold without any warranty or guarantee**
**Vehicles are sold cosmetically as-is**
**Vehicles are sold mechanically as-is**
**Vehicles cannot be test driven**
**Vehicles will be offered for a limited time only**
** Vehicles are sold with our best price. There are NO negotiations**
NOTE: Vehicles are sold unfit for the road. Vehicles must be picked up by tow truck or flat bed. Price does not include PST/GST. -- Dealer permit #0610 #3
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
