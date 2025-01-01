$16,995+ tax & licensing
2011 Ford F-150
Lariat | Htd Cooled Seats | Memory Seat
Location
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
204-371-6737
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 101683
- Mileage 207,857 KM
Vehicle Description
Come finance with us. Apply at stonebridgeauto.com
2011 Ford F150 Lariat with 207000km. 3.5L EcoBoost 4x4. Clean title and safetied. AMAZING SERVICE RECORDS.
Command start
Leather interior
Heated/Cooled seats
Memory drivers seat
Dual climate control
Trailer brake
Tow mirrors
Trifold Tonneau Cover
Selectable 4x4
We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction.
k for sales.
Vehicle Features
