2011 Ford F-150

159,000 KM

Details Description

$25,995

+ tax & licensing
PLATINUM

Location

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

159,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7260524
  • Stock #: 11FOPL
  • VIN: 1FTFW1ET9BFC78154

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 159,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Come finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com 2011 Ford F150 Platinum with 159000km. 3.5L V6 4x4. Clean title and safetied. Power seats Memory seat Heated and cooled seats Dual climate control Selectable 4x4 Trailer brake Trailer sway control Back up camera Rear park aid Sony sound system Sunroof We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.

