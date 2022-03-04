$24,899+ tax & licensing
2011 GMC Sierra 1500
SL NEVADA EDITION
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
204-371-6737
$24,899
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8491102
- Stock #: 11GMBO
- VIN: 3GTP2UEA0BG188180
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 11GMBO
- Mileage 105,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Come Finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com 2011 GMC Sierra 1500 SL Nevada with ONLY 105000kms. 4.8 liter V8 4x4 Clean title and safetied. No collisions on record. Always owned in Manitoba Coloured Match Box Cap 6 Passenger seating Aux input Manual shifting 4x4 Cruise control A/C We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.
