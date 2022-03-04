Menu
2011 GMC Sierra 1500

105,000 KM

Details Description

$24,899

+ tax & licensing
$24,899

+ taxes & licensing

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

2011 GMC Sierra 1500

2011 GMC Sierra 1500

SL NEVADA EDITION

2011 GMC Sierra 1500

SL NEVADA EDITION

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

$24,899

+ taxes & licensing

105,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8491102
  • Stock #: 11GMBO
  • VIN: 3GTP2UEA0BG188180

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 11GMBO
  • Mileage 105,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Come Finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com 2011 GMC Sierra 1500 SL Nevada with ONLY 105000kms. 4.8 liter V8 4x4 Clean title and safetied. No collisions on record. Always owned in Manitoba Coloured Match Box Cap 6 Passenger seating Aux input Manual shifting 4x4 Cruise control A/C We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.

Email Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

