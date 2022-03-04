2011 GMC Sierra 1500

$24,899 + taxes & licensing 1 0 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8491102

8491102 Stock #: 11GMBO

11GMBO VIN: 3GTP2UEA0BG188180

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 11GMBO

Mileage 105,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.