Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 GMC Terrain

20,300 KM

Details Description

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

Contact Seller
2011 GMC Terrain

2011 GMC Terrain

SLT-1

Watch This Vehicle

2011 GMC Terrain

SLT-1

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

  1. 6967778
  2. 6967778
  3. 6967778
  4. 6967778
  5. 6967778
  6. 6967778
  7. 6967778
  8. 6967778
  9. 6967778
  10. 6967778
Contact Seller

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

20,300KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6967778
  • Stock #: 11GMTE
  • VIN: 2CTFLVEC2B6298325

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 20,300 KM

Vehicle Description

Come Finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com 2011 GMC Terrian SLT-1 with 203000kms. 2.4 liter 4 cylinder All wheel drive Clean title and safetied. Always owned in Manitoba. Excellent features Sunroof Heated front seats Leather Power rear hatch Command start Back up Camera Pioneer sound system Brand new tires We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focusing on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for Sales

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Stone Bridge Auto Inc

2015 Jeep Renegade N...
 149,000 KM
$16,799 + tax & lic
2017 GMC Savana Pass...
 191,000 KM
$22,995 + tax & lic
2011 Chevrolet Silve...
 85,000 KM
$20,899 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

Call Dealer

204-371-XXXX

(click to show)

204-371-6737

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory