2011 Hyundai Elantra GLS with only 131000kms. 1.8 liter 4 cylinder front wheel drive

Clean title and safetied. No major collisions on record. Always owned in Manitoba

Heated front seats
Bluetooth
Sunroof
Cruise control
A/C
USB input
Power locks
Power windows

We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales

131,000 KM

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
GLS

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

Used
131,000KM
VIN 5NPDH4AE8BH061324

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 101481
  • Mileage 131,000 KM

2011 Hyundai Elantra GLS with only 131000kms. 1.8 liter 4 cylinder front wheel drive
Clean title and safetied. No major collisions on record. Always owned in Manitoba
Heated front seatsBluetoothSunroofCruise controlA/CUSB inputPower locksPower windows
We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

204-371-6737

